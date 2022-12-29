More Standalone Witcher Spin-Offs May Be In The Cards

After conquering the mediums of books and video games, it was more than time for the "Witcher" franchise from creator Andrzej Sapkowski to take a swing at another creative avenue. With the help of Netflix, the beloved fantasy property made it to television in December 2019, debuting with an eight-episode first season on the streaming service. Henry Cavill stood at the forefront as Geralt of Rivia, and while it did deviate somewhat from the source material, Netflix's take on "The Witcher" encouraged even the most devoted fans of the property to give it a try.

In addition to existing "Witcher" fans, the Netflix adaptation welcomed in newcomers to the property, further expanding its already sizeable viewer base. The vast majority seemed to like what they saw, resulting in the creation of Season 2, which premiered in December 2021. Following that batch of episodes, the streaming hit still has yet to lose steam, hence why future seasons are on the way. To satiate the fanbase's collective appetite, we've also gotten spin-off media, including the animated movie "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf" and a four-part prequel miniseries, "The Witcher: Blood Origin."

In the wake of the Netflix arrival of "Blood Origin" on December 25, 2022, it appears that some of the folks involved in making the aforementioned series a reality could be interested in putting together more standalone "Witcher" spin-offs as the franchise continues to flourish.