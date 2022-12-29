Jon Bernthal Played Real Life Frogger And Had A Gun Pulled On Him While Studying Acting In Russia

Jon Bernthal has enjoyed a stellar career in Hollywood so far, and he's far from finished. Since getting his start in 2002's "Mary/Mary," he's taken on roles ranging from Marvel favorite Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, to Shane Walsh from the iconic comic-turned-AMC staple "The Walking Dead." He's also featured in the likes of "Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Ford v. Ferrari," and more, making him a household name recognized the world over. However, things weren't always this way for Bernthal.

There was a time not so long ago when Jon Bernthal was merely an up-and-coming actor that few people knew. He was new on the scene and had a long way to go if he wanted to reach high levels of entertainment fame. To hopefully get there, Bernthal studied his craft, going to great lengths to learn as much as he could about the art of acting. This pursuit of knowledge led him to Russia, where he attended an acting school. Suffice to say, his experience in the country wasted little time going off the rails in quite possibly the scariest ways.

During his time in Russia, Jon Bernthal found himself crossing a massive highway as one would in the famous video game "Frogger" and even wound up on the wrong end of a gun. Here's what happened.