Why Charlotte Spencer Left Sanditon

Fans of "Sanditon" will soon be heading back to the village by the sea one last time with the third and final season of the Masterpiece drama to hit screens in March 2023. Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson said (via Deadline), "While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season."

The series is based on Jane Austen's novel of the same name, but the ending for these characters is still a complete mystery for those who have read the book. According to Deadline, Austen's novel is incomplete because the legendary author only wrote 11 chapters before her death, leaving showrunner Justin Young and the rest of the crew to finish the story on the small screen. So, many will be on the edge of their seats wondering if Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) will live happily ever after despite her current engagement to farmer Ralph Starling (Cai Bridgen). But there is one prominent character that won't be taking a final bow in Season 3.

According to TVLine, Lady Esther Babington (Charlotte Spencer) will not be returning for the final season, and that means a new small-screen adventure is on the horizon for Spencer.