Courtney Love Says Her Reaction To Brad Pitt's Kurt Cobain Biopic Pitch Got Her Fired From Fight Club

"The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club." Of course, that is the classic line of dialogue that the narrator (Edward Norton) delivers through his alternate personality, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) in director David Fincher's dizzying 1999 psychological thriller, "Fight Club." However, when it comes to the tussles surrounding the film in the real world, the rules about not talking about "Fight Club" apparently don't apply to musician-actor Courtney Love. That's especially so when it involves ideas from one of the film's stars, who pitched a movie about her late husband, Kurt Cobain.

Big-screen music biopics are nothing new, with several late, notable classic performers receiving such treatment, including Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer) in "The Doors," Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) in "Bohemian Rhapsody," and Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) in "Respect." In 2022 alone, the stories of two more singing legends were told: "Elvis," starring Austin Butler in the titular role; and Naomi Ackie as the lead in "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

What's notable about the Presley and Houston films is that they were made with the cooperation of the icons' estates (via Express and BuzzFeed News). If an official Cobain film were ever to be produced, it would need the blessing of Love, who was married to Nirvana frontman in 1994 when he tragically took his own life at age 27.

Now, more than 23 years after the release of "Fight Club," Love claims in an interview with "WTF" podcast host Marc Maron (via Variety) that she was once cast — and fired — from her "Fight Club" role as Marla Singer, allegedly after refusing an offer from Pitt to make a film about Cobain.