Nicolas Cage Says His Various Pets Have Inspired His Performances

As some actors continue along with their silver screen careers, they fall into a niche. They take roles that play to their strengths and don't often explore new acting avenues as they would've years before. Nicolas Cage is not one of those actors. For decades, Cage has seemingly made it his mission to try out as many different roles as possible in as many different productions as possible. As a result, at this stage in the game, there's scarcely an endeavor he hasn't tried out at least once, making his filmography as diverse as they come (but these movies stand out as his biggest).

Naturally, as his body of work has become more and more varied, so has Cage's acting repertoire. He can do dramatic, comedic, high-strung, mellow, and every other role in between, hence why he's as in-demand as ever. While one could argue that his incomparable range comes largely from within, it should come as no surprise that Cage has historically taken inspiration from a variety of sources. The bulk of them are human or human creations, but one source of his acting influence actually stems from other four-legged, furry, and occasionally scaly sources.

According to Nicolas Cage himself, his pets have informed some of his performances. Here's what he had to say about this unconventional source of acting wisdom.