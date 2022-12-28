House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy's Favorite Game Of Thrones Character Is An Odd Choice

"House of the Dragon" actor Emma D'Arcy has revealed their somewhat unorthodox favorite character from the main "Game of Thrones" series. During an interview with The Guardian, D'Arcy — who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO prequel — opened up about auditioning for "House of the Dragon" and how they binge-watched the entirety of "Game of Thrones" to prepare for their role as Rhaenyra.

Fans were introduced to Rhaenyra via a different actor, with Milly Alcock portraying a younger version of the Targaryen princess for the first five episodes of Season 1. Episode 6, "The Princess and the Queen," saw D'Arcy step into Rhaenyra's shoes following a ten-year time jump in the story, an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Blood," portraying the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons that decimated House Targaryen nearly 200 years before the main series.

During their interview with The Guardian, D'Arcy revealed what it was like to "share custody" of Rhaenyra with Milly Alcock, how going viral on TikTok felt, and which unexpected "Game of Thrones" character they have a "soft spot" for.