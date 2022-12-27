Bones And All's Taylor Russell Gushes Over The Deep Feelings Embedded In The Script

In the wide world of movie monsters, films revolving around wendigos — a myth deeply tied to cannibalism — are lacking. The Keri Russell-led film "Antlers" is the most recent movie of note to center directly around the Native American legends. Meanwhile, there's "Raw," a film too disturbing to finish, which also takes inspiration from the same tales of cannibals. That said, while there's a mythology filled to the brim with stories that are heretofore unseen on screen, much of this potential remains unfulfilled. Thankfully, Luis Guadagnino is the next director to take on the subject in his new film, "Bones and All."

However, "Bones and All" isn't the outright horror movie one might expect, and the emotions at play in the narrative are frighteningly intense.

In the film, young Maren (Taylor Russell) is born with the desire to eat people. This causes her father (André Holland) to sequester her from society to protect those around her. But on her 18th birthday, she is finally old enough for him to abandon her and leave her to her own devices. On her path to search for her mother, she meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet) and the two embark on a torrid love affair. And when it comes down to it, "Bones and All" is — at its gooey and bloody heart — a love story.

These deeper elements, which were evident in the script, are exactly what drew in the film's lead actor, Tayor Russell.