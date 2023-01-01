Laura Spencer Loved The Big Bang Theory Fans' Supportive Energy During Live Tapings

The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" always worked hard to give fans in the live audience an enjoyable experience. Over the course of its 12 years on the air, those lucky enough to snag a seat at Warner Bros. Studios received pre-show entertainment by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (via EW), the occasional celebrity guest star, and impressive dance mob numbers choreographed by Cuoco's little sister, Briana. So for Laura Spencer, who joined the show in Season 7 as Emily Sweeney, a love interest of Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), it definitely had to be intimidating to enter such an established, high-energy environment. After all, everyone's favorite shy astrophysicist had just gotten his heart broken by Lucy (Kate Micucci) earlier in the season, and fans didn't want to see him get hurt once again.

Aside from his beloved Yorkshire Terrier Cinnamon, Raj's longest relationship on the series is with Emily, who he meets through an online dating site at the encouragement of Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). After getting over his usual initial silence, he begins to learn more about Emily and her rather dark interests, such as "House of 1000 Corpses." She also has quite a few tattoos, including a Sally piece from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," proving herself very unlike his past flings.

In the end, Raj and Emily are simply too different. It also doesn't help that she's not friendly with the other ladies of the group, Penny (Cuoco), Amy and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) ... nor does Raj's pursuit of Claire (Alessandra Torresani) while still dating Emily. Despite the in-universe relationship not working out, though, Spencer felt nothing but support from the real-life studio audience.