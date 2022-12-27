Wednesday Fans Are Split On Whether Or Not She's Basically Just A Horrible Person

"Wednesday" has become the latest Netflix series to take the streaming world by storm. As if perpetually seeing cosplayers do the infamous dance from Episode 4 on TikTok wasn't evidence enough, the show also had a record-breaking debut week on the platform by clocking over 341 million hours viewed. Not so bad for a teen sleuth with a knack for psychic abilities.

However, in this day and age, whenever something grows in popularity, everyone's going to have a hot take. You can bet your bottom dollar that whatever the prevailing opinion of something is, someone will be right behind it to have the opposite viewpoint. After all, how are you going to stand out amongst the millions of voices online without a take that's bound to get fans' blood boiling?

That appears to be precisely what's happening with "Wednesday," as the latest debate to take over Reddit is whether or not she's a decent person. She's definitely a bit eccentric, which tends to happen when your uncle's name is Fester, but the question that's come up is whether she's a good individual.