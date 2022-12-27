Wednesday Fan Spots A Shocking Fester Detail That Calls Back To The 1960s Addams Family Series

Just as black never goes out of style, the same can be said for the misadventures of the spooky Addams Family. Tim Burton is just the most recent creative to tackle the patron saint of teenage outcasts, Wednesday Addams. Played with dark glee by genre queen Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" throws the titular character into a world she has never been to before. In the updated version of the familiar story, Wednesday finds herself at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for the supernatural and strange. Though this may seem like the perfect place for her, Wednesday still grapples with coming-of-age conflicts, such as finding herself in the maelstrom of adolescence.

This new version may use TikTok and extravagant dance sequences to make the show feel fresh, but "Wednesday" also stays true to its roots. Nostalgic fans of the '90s films will catch on quickly to the addition of Christina Ricci as the most detestable "Wednesday" character Marilyn Thornhill, as well as Gomez's (Luis Guzmán) penchant for swordplay. But it is the brief addition of Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) that calls back to a classic detail.