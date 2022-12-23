The Moving Way Masashi Kishimoto Was Influenced In Writing Naruto

In "Naruto," there's a noticeable focus on orphaned children dealing with loneliness. Naruto starts the series without knowing his parents, and the village unjustly hates him. (That's only the tip of the iceberg!) Naruto encounters many allies and adversaries in a similar predicament throughout his adventures. With the series' shinobi world historically embroiled in various conflicts, the story reason for many of these tragic characters is due to the horrors of war. However, some of Kishimoto's childhood friends played a part in influencing the series' characters.

In a translated Kana interview, Kishimoto revealed that the pain of some of his childhood friends stuck with him while creating "Naruto. "I had the chance to grow up in a happy family with my parents," Kishimoto said. "But I had the opportunity to watch closely what loneliness can do to a person, with a few of my old friends being orphans. There was this friend who was older than me, and I got along with him pretty well. As time went on and we grew closer, I could see his frustration [with] being an orphan."

One of the best characters presenting this type of influence in "Naruto" is Gaara (Akira Ishida). In the series, his mother dies during childbirth, his uncle tries to kill him, and his father only sees him as a weapon. Gaara eventually changes for the better, but his particular loneliness first puts him on a cruel and sadistic trek.