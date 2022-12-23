How Topher Grace Thinks Fez Is A Bit Like Joey From Friends

Before comparing Joey Tribbiani and Fez, Grace admitted how much he enjoyed "Friends" when it came out. Airing in 1994, four years before the first episode of "That '70s Show" released, Grace was a fan of the show except for one thing: Grace found Joey to be an underdeveloped character on the show, especially in the earlier seasons.

"But I love Joey so much," Grace told Chicks in the Office. "I love Matt LeBlanc and what he did with that character." After mentioning his affection for "Friends," Grace discussed his sitcom's early years. "A lot of us had never acted before," he said. "Like we really didn't know what we were doing." The same could be said about the "Friends" stars since many had their big break following it, including Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox), who had already been somewhat established but received a boost from "Friends" ( via Instyle).

Grace noted that Wilmer Valderrama's Fez was a character that took time to develop. "We hadn't figured out what he was," Grace said. "He had one or two lines." (Audiences will surely notice Fez's differences in earlier episodes.) Thankfully, Fez is more outspoken towards the end of the series. Otherwise, we'd never enjoy hearing him exclaim, "You son of a b***h!"