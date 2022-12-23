Why Adam Milligan From Supernatural Looks So Familiar

Fans of "Supernatural" will recall the character Adam Milligan, one of the series' biggest plot twists: the Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) half-brother. Born to John Winchester (Dean Morgan) and Kate Milligan (Dedee Pfeiffer), after Kate took care of John following a ghoul attack, Adam grew up with limited interaction from John. While the elder Winchester came by sometimes, it wasn't enough for Adam to call him his father, which explains why Sam and Dean didn't know of his existence until he appeared in the show's fourth season.

What was also interesting about Adam was his upbringing. While John indoctrinated Sam and Dean into a world of hunting from an early age, Adam had a pleasant and regular childhood: John spent birthdays with him and even brought him to a baseball game — much to Dean's annoyance.

While Dean and Sam take time to warm up to their half-brother, they become protective of him. Dean didn't want him to learn about the hunter life, and Sam felt comfortable sharing some parts with him. The boys wanted to save the brother, but things turned dark when Dean found Adam's body in the ghoul's hideout. They learn they never met Adam. After avenging his death, Adam returns in a later season as the vessel for the archangel Michael. Jake Abel portrays Adam Milligan, but there are some other roles where you might've seen him before.