Nicolas Cage Is Interested In Making A Musical But There's One Major Caveat
To call Nicolas Cage a Hollywood icon simply wouldn't do him justice. For decades, he's graced silver screens around the world with his wholly unique facial expressions and line deliveries, almost instantly elevating any project he appears in. As a result, he's become one of the most widely-known and appreciated actors out there, as well as one of the most memeable. This phenomenon has only been bolstered by the fact that Cage has taken on pretty much any role that comes his way, regardless of the effect it may have on his professional image.
Throughout his roller coaster of a career, Cage has truly left no stone unturned when it comes to the films he's had the chance to star in. From superhero flicks like "Ghost Rider" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to dramas like "Pig" and "Lord of War," he's rarely — if ever — met a role he didn't like. He even played a fictionalized version of himself in 2022's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Therefore, it should come as no surprise that in an effort to become the most versatile actor in history, he has his sights set on a very different type of production.
Nicolas Cage has given some thought to the idea of starring in a musical, but he has just one caveat about the concept.
Cage admits he's not a very strong singer
On December 21, 2022, Empire published an interview with the one and only Nicolas Cage. During the chat, he revealed that he does have some acting avenues he'd like to explore before his career comes to an end, such as musicals. "I haven't done a musical yet. I'd like to try that," he told the publication, but he admits that there's one big issue with such an endeavor: he's far from the most capable singer. Cage jokingly adds, "I'm not much of a singer. I did sing okay in 'Wild At Heart,' I thought, but I've since blown my voice out singing 'Purple Rain' incorrectly in karaoke bars."
Surely the very prospect of Nicolas Cage in a musical already has you theater buffs out there picturing him in a variety of famous parts. However, if he does ultimately stand beneath the spotlight to belt out a song or two down the line, Cage has stated which character he'd prefer to do so as. "I think I'd make a good Pontius Pilate in 'Jesus Christ Superstar,'" he said in closing, and if that's not a tempting proposition, who knows what is? One has to imagine that, in spite of his less-than-perfect singing voice, Cage would knock that role or pretty much any other out of the park.
One can only hope that, if for no other reason than to add yet another feather to his cap, at some point in the future, Nicolas Cage will get his chance to shine in a musical.