Nicolas Cage Is Interested In Making A Musical But There's One Major Caveat

To call Nicolas Cage a Hollywood icon simply wouldn't do him justice. For decades, he's graced silver screens around the world with his wholly unique facial expressions and line deliveries, almost instantly elevating any project he appears in. As a result, he's become one of the most widely-known and appreciated actors out there, as well as one of the most memeable. This phenomenon has only been bolstered by the fact that Cage has taken on pretty much any role that comes his way, regardless of the effect it may have on his professional image.

Throughout his roller coaster of a career, Cage has truly left no stone unturned when it comes to the films he's had the chance to star in. From superhero flicks like "Ghost Rider" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to dramas like "Pig" and "Lord of War," he's rarely — if ever — met a role he didn't like. He even played a fictionalized version of himself in 2022's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Therefore, it should come as no surprise that in an effort to become the most versatile actor in history, he has his sights set on a very different type of production.

Nicolas Cage has given some thought to the idea of starring in a musical, but he has just one caveat about the concept.