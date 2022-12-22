Paramount Is Giving Yellowstone Fans The Gift Of A Christmas Day Marathon

Don't let anyone tell you differently; Sunday nights are meant for television.

Sunday night slots have often been reserved for prestige television from "Game of Thrones" to "House of the Dragon." Now, "Yellowstone," one of the most popular TV series on the air right now, has followed in those footsteps, with new episodes airing every Sunday night. Waiting a week between episodes builds anticipation and leaves viewers wondering what's going to happen next with the Duttons, especially after the explosive confrontation at the end of Season 5, Episode 7, titled "The Dream Is Not Me."

Jamie (Wes Bentley) called for his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), to resign from his position of governor after discovering how John may have acted unscrupulously for his own benefit. That episode aired on December 18, but fans hoping for an extra Christmas present in their stocking on December 25 will be disappointed. There's no new "Yellowstone" this Sunday, but Paramount's making it up in a big way.