How Robert Duvall Convinced Scott Cooper To Start Directing

Scott Cooper has had quite the journey throughout Hollywood. He began as an actor, earning credits for himself in the likes of "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "The X-Files." However, it didn't take long for him to discover his true passion for writing and directing. He broke onto the scene on that front in a big way with 2009's "Crazy Heart." It ended up winning two Academy Awards — one for Jeff Bridges for best actor and the other for best original song.

Since then, Cooper has seen immense success in the realm of directing. He's worked on "Out of the Furnace," "Black Mass," "Hostiles," and, most recently, the horror film "Antlers." He returned to the director's chair to helm the upcoming "The Pale Blue Eye," which sees him reuniting with his "Out of the Furnace" and "Hostiles" lead, Christian Bale. As it stands, Cooper's in the midst of promoting the forthcoming flick, and during an interview on "WTF with Marc Maron," Cooper revealed what brought him into writing and directing in the first place.

Turns out, we all have legendary actor Robert Duvall to thank.