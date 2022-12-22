Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience

In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.

Kay explained that Clara — an outsider compared to the familial Dutton clan — can be considered an analog for the viewer. "This is a character who is entering this world that she's very not accustomed to," the actress told Hello! "She is a political [woman]. She's used to sort of dealing with politicians, she's not used to this and I think she, in a weird way, is like us." Still, Brewer isn't all Google calendars and pantsuits. A Montana native, she's also just as comfortable on a horse as she is in a conference room. Luckily, Kay arrived on set with horse-riding chops.