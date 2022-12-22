Spirited's Will Ferrell Explains Why 'Good Afternoon' Is Such A Hostile Phrase

"A Christmas Carol" is one of those ever-present tales around the holidays. There have been so many different adaptations of the classic Charles Dickens tale that whether you're into muppets or animation, there's something to delight everyone. The latest extrapolation of the story of a bunch of ghosts visiting a miserly man takes the form of Apple TV+'s "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

Set in the modern day, Clint Briggs (Reynolds) is a real Scrooge. Fortunately, the Ghosts of Past, Present, and Future are still working hard to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Of course, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) has his work cut out for him as Clint proves to be particularly troublesome.

"Spirited" may have modern sensibilities, but it still takes plenty of cues from the classic Dickensian story. Ferrell even revealed as much during his recent appearance on "Hot Ones," where he talked about how a common phrase today has a sinister origin.