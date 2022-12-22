Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon And Jefferson White Have Very Different Opinions On The Bunkhouse Scenes

"Yellowstone" leans heavily on drama to captivate its millions of fans across the world. However, that doesn't mean the show is always serious and emotional. Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series contains some moments of levity, such as John's hilarious reactions to Beth's mannerisms and Jimmy's general dimwittedness. That said, some of the most lighthearted moments on "Yellowstone" take place in the ranch's bunkhouse.

In these scenes, the characters tend to hang out, knock back a few cold ones, and occasionally engage in some tomfoolery. In the past, the bunkhouse has treated viewers to hilarious banter, drunken lasso competitions, and other beloved cowboy pastimes. Of course, this is still "Yellowstone" we're talking about, so the bunkhouse has also been home to some dramatic moments — like the time John paid the workers a visit and thanked them for sticking by him during the tough times.

The "Yellowstone" bunkhouse is a place of camaraderie and unity at the end of the day, and these scenes have entertained fans time and time again. However, cast members Jennifer Landon and Jefferson White — who play Teeter and Jimmy, respectively — have different opinions when it comes to these scenes.