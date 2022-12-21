Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience

While participating in Wired's Autocomplete Interview with Guillermo del Toro, Finn Wolfhard admitted that he almost left acting behind very early in his career. "'It' had a director before Andy Muschietti, and I was cast in that version of it. I was a week to shooting, I was so excited, and then it was canceled," the actor explained. "I was so discouraged that I was like, 'If this is going to keep happening, there's no way.'" He added, "It's like a loss."

Indeed, "It" went through various stages of development before the Stephen King adaptation was finally released in 2017. Wolfhard auditioned for the part of the foul-mouthed Richie Tozier in 2015, when Cary Fukunaga was still attached to direct "It." When Andy Muschietti took over as director two months later, Wolfhard resumed the role of Richie.

Wolfhard may have been frustrated by the fickle, red tape-covered Hollywood process, but the film's brief cancellation would end up accelerating his career. In an interview with IGN, "Stranger Things" creators the Duffer Brothers explained how "It" almost derailed Wolfhard being cast in their series. "We were excited for Cary's movie but we were devastated to lose Finn," Ross Duffer said upon learning that their would-be lead actor was unavailable. "Then that of course fell apart, so we got Finn back. We shot this, that movie came back, and then they took Finn again."