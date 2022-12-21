Stanley Tucci's Elusive Dream Role As Groucho Marx Is Perfect For Him

Stanley Tucci might just be one of the most underrated actors working today. He consistently churns out one exceptional performance after the next, and he's one of those actors where if he's in a movie, you know it's going to be just a little bit better by his presence.

He's worked consistently since the 1980s and has appeared in the likes of "Road to Perdition," "The Devil Wears Prada," and "The Hunger Games" franchise. His latest project sees him take on the role of Clive Davis in the Whitney Houston biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Tucci earned rave reviews for his part as the record producer, with Variety saying how he's "nailing the Arista mogul's bone-dry dictator-mensch savoir faire."

It's clear Tucci has delivered yet another outstanding performance, and the actor can truly do no wrong. But there's one part that continues to elude the phenomenal actor. While promoting the movie on "Good Morning America," Tucci talked about the one role he wants to play above all others — that of Groucho Marx.