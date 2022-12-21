Billie Eilish's Mom Made An Undercover Appearance In An Episode Of The Office

This information was revealed in an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. On the December 20 episode, the two hosts unveiled that they'll have an upcoming appearance by Billie Eilish herself on the podcast. The two were positively ecstatic to speak with the young singer, and while Eilish's episode will come down the line, the two did reveal how she told them about her mother's role in "The Office."

Eilish told them that her mom had a role in "Goodbye, Toby Part 1," to which Fischer responded, "We were like, 'What??!' and she said, 'Yeah, my mom was also a voice actress, and her voice is on The Office,' and then it turns out that she was in 'Goodbye Toby Part 1.'" Eilish's mom, whose name is Maggie Baird, comes in at the part where Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) is making phone calls to find an anti-gravity machine for Toby's (Paul Lieberstein) going away party, as per Michael's request. The woman on the other end of the line is Baird, acting incredulously that anyone would have such a request.

The Billie Eilish episode of "Office Ladies" airs on January 4, 2023.