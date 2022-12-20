Avatar Superfans Have Expanded The Na'vi Language In Mindblowing Ways

Now, Na'vi is no longer just a niche fan obsession. MIT researchers Evelina Fedorenko and Saima Malik-Moraleda are studying the impact of Na'vi on neural language networks, along with Esperanto, Klingon, and Dothraki and High Valyrian from "Game of Thrones" (via Rolling Stone). After looking at dozens of natural languages, the pair pivoted to constructed tongues. They then scanned the brains of a number of Na'vi speakers, including Corey Scheideman, who has been teaching and learning the language for over ten years via Learn Na'vi. [In 2010], people were using movie lines that they heard or there was like a little dictionary out at the time," said Scheideman, "but it had like only 450 or so words."

The attention from academia may be validating, but for "Avatar" fans, the linguistic fruits of Learn Na'vi and Kelutral are their own rewards. To date, Kelutral hosts over 3,000 members on Discord, and the group serves as a haven for those feeling the "Avatar" blues.

"The people who actually like to devote themselves to learning an entire constructed language, as you can imagine, are a lot slimmer than the people who are just broadly interested in the language itself," said Kelutral co-founder Seth Wright. "If you cannot do it with the tools provided, then you have got to create your own, and that's how Kelutral came to existence."