The Best Thing In Entertainment 2022 Edition - Looper Staff Picks

It's not something I like to do. It's not something I do often. Now that I think about it, I don't think I've ever done it. And that is admitting that Tyrese Gibson was right. No, not about that Scorsese-Morbius thing, but about Dwayne Johnson. He tried to tell us guys; he tried. In 2017 Tyrese was smack dab in the middle of a social media meltdown, and in the midst of that, he told us that DJ was selfish and only looked out for his own self-interest.

Thankfully, we're now in what appears to be the DJ flop era, and it's about damn time. He did it to himself. The Rock could have continued to put out crappy movie after crappy movie, and his fans would have kept showing up. But he made a mistake. He got his feelings hurt when several outlets reported that "Black Adam" had lost tens of millions of dollars. Johnson's ego couldn't handle the negative press, so he got on Twitter to tell everyone how wrong they were. After checking with his "financiers," DJ said "Black Adam" would end up profiting somewhere between $52 and $72 million. Imagine our surprise when Deadline reported just a day later that "Black Adam" was indeed on track to profit.

But Dwayne didn't plan on someone spilling the beans that he leaked false information to the outlet. I certainly didn't see this meltdown coming, but his "Black Adam" box office shenanigans were one of the funniest things to happen in 2022.

I'd be remiss not to mention that Johnson also pointed out that "Captain America: The First Avenger" only made $370 million worldwide, comparing it to the $389 million "Black Adam" made. But here's the thing, Dwanta — Chris Evans didn't promise us for four years that "The First Avenger" was going to change everything at Marvel Studios. He didn't repeat the same catchphrase every day, five times a day, while forcing crappy tequila and gas station energy drinks down our throats. I see you, buddy.