Alejandro Iñárritu Talks About Bringing Birdman's Iconic Times Square Scene To Life

Alejandro G. Iñárritu remains a defining force in filmmaking, having first come to the attention of international audiences with 2000's "Amores Perros." The director's frenetic style, long takes, and ambitious approach to music often creates memorable cinematic entries. His newest film, "Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths," goes even further to blur the lines between fantasy and reality as its tone harkens back to one of his most talked about projects.

The Michael Keaton-led "Birdman" offered up an introspective approach to facing past decisions and current failures. Critics praised the film, as well as its star, for bringing this dynamic vision of ego and consciousness to life. For instance, Ann Hornaday, writer for The Washington Post, encapsulated what many said upon its release, writing, "the bravura gestures work gorgeously in "Birdman," as does the humor, which playfully balances the film's most mystical, contemplative ideas with a steady stream of inside jokes and well-calibrated shifts in tone and dynamics."

Constructed around an actor's return to the theater, Iñárritu wanted the film to feel like it happened in one take. His intention gave the project a feeling of realism that was only heightened by Emmanuel Lubezki's cinematography and more than a few well-kept secrets. The Oscar-winning director certainly put his creativity to the test with a particular sequence.