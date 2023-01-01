Looper Staff Predicts: The Best New Series Of 2023 Will Be...

This is one of those things that I'm just putting out into the universe and hoping it sticks because this show so badly needs to nail it. "Secret Invasion" cannot flop, folks, and if it does, we're in serious trouble going forward with these Disney+ series. That being said, I do genuinely believe that this show is going to fall somewhere between good and great. Trailers mislead us often, but the first teaser for "Secret Invasion" just seems so promising, and it's one of the first shows in the MCU I'm excited for.

I'm getting a "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" vibe with this show, which is something these Disney+ series sorely need. "Secret Invasion" seems like it will be the show that keeps us guessing and might be one of those series that ends with a big surprise, keeping us enthralled each week. There's a lot of talent in this series as well, with Samuel L. Jackson leading the charge and Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn supporting.

I haven't absolutely loved one MCU-Disney+ series yet and think most have been C-level and massive disappointments, but I really have faith that "Secret Invasion" is going to win us over. Additionally, I believe the three other series we're getting from the MCU this year are going to tank ("Echo," "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," and "Ironheart"). It's going to be a sad year if "Secret Invasion" flops, and I don't think all four next year will... so if one succeeds, it will be the one with Fury at the helm.