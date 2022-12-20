Amazon Polled Thousands Of Rings Of Power Viewers Every Time A New Episode Aired

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been a polarizing show for many viewers. Die-hard Tolkienites were particularly loud as they voiced their concerns about changes to the source material, questionable in-story decisions, and everything in between. Other fans voiced concerns not about the show's lack of accuracy but rather the opposite. For instance, in the lead-up to the premiere, some fans expressed the fear that the book-focused inspiration for characters like Morfydd Clark's Galadriel (as opposed to Cate Blanchett's iconic rendition) could cause viewers overly familiar with Peter Jackson's films to consider the new adaptation unfaithful.

Whether it's showing support or criticism, there has been no lack of feedback for Amazon's Middle-earth-based tentpole series. The question is: Has the studio listened to the responses? Based on the showrunners, the answer is decidedly unclear — and leans toward a full-on "no" at the moment, at least as far as Season 2 is concerned. In an interview with Vanity Fair shortly after the Season 1 finale, showrunner J.D. Payne clarified that most of Season 2 was written before fan feedback started to arrive. Even so, the creator added that they were still tweaking the scripts, and while they didn't overcorrect, "We're certainly listening to people's responses."

Earlier in the same interview, Payne referenced the fact that Amazon has "a very complex way that they measure how viewership impacts the platform, and what their goals are, and all those things." In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Amazon exec Vernon Sanders pulled the curtain back a bit on this complex feedback loop, and let's just say that the studio is doing its homework when it comes to gauging consumer sentiment for its Middle-earth series.