Amazon Studios Boss Vernon Sanders Is Already Teasing Multiple Seasons For God Of War

During a recent interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased the upcoming "God of War" show and what their exact vision for the series is. And it turns out that Sanders doesn't exactly plan for the video game show to be a one-season-and-done type of series.

"At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape," Sanders said. "So what Rafe [Judkins] (showrunner) and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] (writers) have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge."

Beyond that tease of multiple seasons and a big arc involving Kratos and his son, who is called Atreus/Loki in the games, is the tidbit about the series honoring the story of the games while paving its own path. This is likely the smartest approach for "God of War" to take. Making a completely faithful adaptation of the games would leave little room for surprises, and it would also be difficult considering the gameplay-centric nature of video games that changes the experience somewhat for every individual player. But either way, it seems as if "God of War" is a project that Amazon has a lot of faith in, and it could prove to be the most ambitious video game adaptation yet.