Guillermo Del Toro Believes His Pinocchio Is Great For Family Viewing

During a recent interview with TheWrap, "Pinocchio" director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro discussed his belief that despite his film being thematically heavy, it can be enjoyed by families and children. Elaborating further on this point, he believes that his film is no more heavy or dark than a classic Disney movie, and it was important for him to explore these topics because it lets audiences see the good things more clearly.

"The second conversation is that there is absolutely nothing in this movie that is unacceptable for an audience to watch in family environments," del Toro said. "It's a movie that is going to prompt questions, but there is no more darkness in this film than in the classical Disney films. You need darkness to render light ... In the most susceptible cases, it will need dialogue to talk about life and death and so forth, but I feel extremely happy to say that the many times we have seen it with an audience, kids seem to react with great curiosity and love."

Del Toro also stressed during the interview that he believes animated films shouldn't inherently be thought of as children's films because it's just another medium to tell interesting stories rather than a genre. Still, it's clear he believes that any sort of argument that "Pinocchio" is too dark for children is untrue. Of course, at the end of the day, it will be up to parents to decide what's best for their children, but it's a bit refreshing that there are directors out there like del Toro who are willing to make narratively heavy animated films that can be viewed and appreciated by a younger audience.