James Mangold Says Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Will Have A Very Different Tone Than Logan

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Mangold gave fans a small look at what to expect from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The upcoming movie will offer a new look at the world-famous archaeologist, who doesn't really seem to fit in with the modern world. Mangold confessed that he loves exploring characters at this point in their lives, expressing, "I'm always interested in this idea of a hero at sunset." But he also promised that "Dial of Destiny" will differ tonally from "Logan," saying it is still very much an "Indiana Jones" movie.

"I am under no illusions that my job making an Indiana Jones film was to suddenly beat the humor out of it and turn it into some kind of dirge," he said. "I think that what we're trying to do is balance both an accurate and realistic appraisal of where this character would be at this time in his life, and do that honestly, and at the same time, try and carry forward what the very title of our movie promises, which is a romp and a wonderful adventure with action and chivalry and escapes by the skin of your nose and ingenious solutions to diabolical problems. This is an Indiana Jones film."

From the looks of it, the "Indiana Jones" franchise is in good hands with Mangold behind the camera. His comments are very reassuring that the fifth installment of the series will live up to its predecessors, giving Indy an extravagant final adventure.