Kate Winslet Gives Definitive Answer About Whether Jack Would've Fit On The Door In Titanic

Following its theatrical premiere in May of 2022, "Top Gun: Maverick" beat a record held by "Titanic" before it, becoming the film to earn the most money domestically for distributor Paramount Pictures in the company's history. While "Titanic" is no longer number one, the fact that its financial success was significant enough to hold onto that spot between its premiere in December of 1997 and mid-2022 speaks to just how successful James Cameron's historical epic became at the time of its release.

Of course, its high degree of success doesn't mean that "Titanic" is without flaws. For instance, plenty of fans think the climax of "Titanic" doesn't make sense. Notably, nearing the film's conclusion, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) helps Rose (Kate Winslet) onto a large piece of wooden detritus floating in the ocean after the Titanic ship's crash. Jack then dies of hypothermia in the cold seas while Rose floats to safety. However, plenty of viewers have called the necessity of Jack's sacrifice into question, proposing various uncomplicated scenarios that would have allowed both Jack and Rose to survive. As a result, this moment is widely considered one of the most controversial movie endings of all time.

On a December 16 podcast appearance, Winslet addressed the "Titanic" ending controversy directly, finally weighing in on whether or not she thinks Jack could have fit on the door alongside Rose and survived the shipwreck's aftermath.