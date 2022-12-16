The Next Pokémon Series Will Replace Ash And Pikachu As Protagonists

Ask the average person to name two characters from the "Pokémon" franchise, and the most likely answers are probably trainer Ash Ketchum and the electric yellow Pikachu, the human and Pokémon protagonists of every major "Pokémon" anime series of the last 25 years. Both characters are firmly linked with the franchise in the mind of the public, but now The Pokémon Company has revealed that the next animated "Pokémon" series will not feature the inseparable pair as its heroes.

The as-yet-untitled "Pokémon" series, which will act as a follow-up to "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series," the franchise's current televised animated adaptation, is set to hit screens sometime next year. But, believe it or not, when it does so, it will be without Ash and Pikachu — at least in their traditional roles of main protagonists. Instead, the series will follow two brand new characters to carry on the "Pokémon" saga on their own.

It's a fitting development following Ash's finally becoming the very best (like no one ever was) after 25 years of striving towards that goal.