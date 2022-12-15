Gina Prince-Bythewood Almost Passed Up The Chance To Direct The Woman King

Gina Prince-Bythewood recently appeared on Variety's "Directors on Directors," sitting opposite "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler to discuss both of their films. When asked how long the production process was for her on "The Woman King," she revealed that she nearly turned down the job, wanting to spend more time with her family after wrapping up "The Old Guard." The Netflix movie took up two years of her life, which Prince-Bythewood spent most of away from her husband and two sons. Afterward, she decided to take a break, which is when the script for "The Woman King" made its way to her.

"I made a promise, I'm not going to do it again until [my kids are] out of high school, and then the script came, and it was everything I feel like my whole career has been building toward," she told Coogler. "I remember reading it and loving it and saying, 'Damn, I gotta let this one go.' But I sent it to my husband, he's always the one that I send everything to, and he read it, and I remember ... two hours later because I think that's how long it took, he texted me, he said, 'Here's your next movie.' And that was everything. I loved everything about it; I loved the historical aspect of it; I love these female characters."

Needless to say, Prince-Bythewood's husband helped her make the correct decision. Not only is "The Woman King" one of the year's standouts, but it also gives strength to Black women across the globe. The director touched on that topic at TIFF, stating that she wanted to inspire people with "The Woman King" and show kids that heroes can be Black and female.