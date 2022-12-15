Zach Braff's Florence Pugh Starring Tearjerker A Good Person Gets Its First Trailer

In the last few years, Florence Pugh has swiftly emerged as a bonafide movie star, making her the subject of memes and Halloween costumes alike. She rose to prominence by starring in the indie period drama "Lady Macbeth" in 2016, but 2019 was the real breakout year for Pugh, who starred in both "Midsommar" and "Little Women," the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination. In 2021, she made her debut in the MCU as Yelena Belova in "Black Widow" as well as the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," followed by roles in "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Wonder" in 2022 (via IMDb).

Now Pugh is teaming up with director Zach Braff for the upcoming drama "A Good Person." Braff had nothing but good things to say about the actress in an interview with Collider. "​​Florence Pugh's performance in the movie, I know I'm biased, but it's the most miraculous thing you will ever see," he said. "I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she's maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she's one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable."

A new trailer for "A Good Person" offers a first look at Pugh's highly anticipated performance.