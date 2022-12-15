The Santa Clauses Is Set To Gift Fans With A Season 2

"The Santa Clause" has been a staple of the holiday season since it premiered in late 1994. Starring Tim Allen in one of his best-remembered star vehicle roles, "The Santa Clause" tells the story of Scott Calvin, an ordinary toy salesman who has grown cynical and detached over the years and now has a frayed relationship with his son Charlie (Eric Lloyd), who spends most of his time with his mother and Scott's ex-wife, Laura (Wendy Crewson). One Christmas Eve, Scott finds a man in a red suit standing on his roof and accidentally causes him to fall off and disappear. He and Charlie then learn that the man is Santa Claus and take up his gift-delivering duties for the remainder of the night — which triggers a legal contract known as the "Santa Clause," whereby Scott must now prepare to become the new Santa by next year's Thanksgiving.

The film, which won over generations with its savvy Disney balance of Christmas cheer and familial pathos, was given two sequels in 2002 and 2006. But its most successful continuation so far has arguably been the Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," which takes place in the same continuity as the films and follows Scott's efforts to prepare for retirement and find a suitable replacement for the position of Santa. Created by Jack Burditt, "The Santa Clauses" has proven to be a winning holiday offering for kids and families — and Disney+ has now announced more of the show to come.