Anika Noni Rose Opens Up About The Princess And The Frog's Tiana And Her Legacy In Americana

As everyone knows, diverse representation in the media has only become more prominent in the past 15 years or so. While it's been a long time coming, audiences are finally seeing more diversity in the characters in movies and on TV shows, and former "token" characters have developed more complex storylines or been made main characters. And while there's still a long way to go, those first few steps have made a large impact.

One such brand that has made worthy attempts at diverse representation is Disney, and audiences who grew up watching and still watch its content have noticed how things have changed, becoming more inclusive of LGBTQ+ communities and people of color. Of note is 2009's "The Princess and the Frog," which stars the first Black Disney Princess, Tiana.

Before Tiana, there were fewer characters that young Black girls could see themselves represented in on-screen. "The Princess and the Frog" shows them that they're allowed to be whoever they want to be, including a princess, a hero, the main character, and much more than they'd seen before.