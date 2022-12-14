Babylon's Jovan Adepo Bonded With Co-Stars Brad Pitt And Flea Over A Love Of Motorcyles

Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic "Babylon" takes a sweeping view of the tumultuous period in which Hollywood transitioned from silent films to sound and how that change affected the rise and fall of some of the most renowned stars of that era. Considering that "Babylon" centers around the struggles of the Hollywood elite, it seems somewhat fitting that the film's ensemble cast is made up of some of the biggest stars in the industry today. This includes actors like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and Tobey Maguire. The movie even features a performance from Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Flea.

There's no question that the cast of "Babylon” is filled with some of the most famous names in all of Hollywood, though one of the less familiar faces within the film is Jovan Adepo, who plays a trumpet player named Sidney Palmer (via IMDB). Although Adepo's previous work includes a starring role in Denzel Washington's "Fences" and a critically-acclaimed part in the HBO series "Watchmen" (the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie), the up-and-coming actor stills seems like the odd man out when stacked up against the Hollywood icons starring alongside him.

That said, it's clear that the formidable reputation of his co-stars didn't intimidate Adepo one bit. The "Babylon" star actually said that he became very close with Brad Pitt and Flea during filming, as the three men bonded over their shared love of motorcycles.