Babylon's Jovan Adepo Bonded With Co-Stars Brad Pitt And Flea Over A Love Of Motorcyles
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic "Babylon" takes a sweeping view of the tumultuous period in which Hollywood transitioned from silent films to sound and how that change affected the rise and fall of some of the most renowned stars of that era. Considering that "Babylon" centers around the struggles of the Hollywood elite, it seems somewhat fitting that the film's ensemble cast is made up of some of the biggest stars in the industry today. This includes actors like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and Tobey Maguire. The movie even features a performance from Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Flea.
There's no question that the cast of "Babylon” is filled with some of the most famous names in all of Hollywood, though one of the less familiar faces within the film is Jovan Adepo, who plays a trumpet player named Sidney Palmer (via IMDB). Although Adepo's previous work includes a starring role in Denzel Washington's "Fences" and a critically-acclaimed part in the HBO series "Watchmen" (the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie), the up-and-coming actor stills seems like the odd man out when stacked up against the Hollywood icons starring alongside him.
That said, it's clear that the formidable reputation of his co-stars didn't intimidate Adepo one bit. The "Babylon" star actually said that he became very close with Brad Pitt and Flea during filming, as the three men bonded over their shared love of motorcycles.
Adepo says he even had a motorcycling trip planned with Brad Pitt and Flea
During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jovan Adepo admitted that he connected with co-stars Brad Pitt and Flea over their shared love of motorcycling, going so far as to plan a motorcycling trip with them.
"The three of us, we bonded over motorcycles. We love riding Harley Davidson," Adepo explained. "We had a trip kind of planned. Like I asked Brad, I was like, 'we should ride,' and he was like, 'hell yeah, get Flea to organize it.” Adepo went on to say that the plans ultimately fell through due to the hectic schedules of the three stars, though Jimmy Kimmel himself joked that the plans were doomed from the moment they said, "get Flea to organize it."
In any case, it's certainly interesting to learn that these three stars managed to find a common interest during their time filming "Babylon," especially since (at least in the film's trailer) it doesn't seem like any of their characters do any motorcycling whatsoever. Regardless of whether or not this comradery over Harley Davidson makes the transition to the big screen, it's certainly interesting to learn that Jovan Adepo, Brad Pitt, and Flea all share a fascination with bikes and might one day end up on a motorcycling trip together, if Flea is able to organize it.