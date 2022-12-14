Brendan Fraser Praises Sadie Sink's Stranger Things Performance

"The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser expressed his support for co-star Sadie Sink during a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," praising Sink for her portrayal of Max Mayfield in Netflix's "Stranger Things." Sink's character took center stage in Season 4 of "Stranger Things" when she faced off against Jamie Campbell Bower's villainous Vecna, as the psychic bad guy terrorized the traumatized teenagers of Hawkins.

Fraser, who starred in director Stephen Sommers' 1999 action hit "The Mummy" opposite Rachel Weisz, described how Sink brought a vital energy to her character in "The Whale" reminiscent of the fire and snark fans have come to associate with her "Stranger Things" persona. A fan of "Stranger Things," Fraser had seen Season 1 before meeting Sink on set for "The Whale," commenting on the ensemble cast's resemblance to his own childhood friends.

Sink plays Charlie's daughter, Ellie, in the 2022 film "The Whale," with Fraser portraying her on-screen father. During his appearance, Fraser was happy to draw comparisons between Ellie and Max, highlighting the fury that fuels both characters.