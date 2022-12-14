Adam Driver Is Caught In A Sci-Fi Nightmare In The Trailer For 65

Adam Driver's movie and TV roles have been unpredictable thus far, but that's what makes him such an exciting talent in the eyes of many film fans. From blockbusters like the "Star Wars" franchise to romantic dramas such as "Marriage Story," the 39-year-old's oeuvre is diverse and littered with gems. However, "65" is probably going to be more terrifying than those movies, unless Sith Lords and relationships falling apart are considered scarier than monsters.

While there are many actors who balk at the thought of starring in horror movies, Driver has embraced them with open arms. In recent years, he's displayed a knack for horror comedies like "The Dead Don't Die" and "White Noise." That said, "65" looks set to be more nightmarish and intense than those efforts, with some action-packed thrills and sci-fi twists thrown in for good measure.

"65" sees Driver play an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet and discovers that something "alien" is lurking around. However, as the first trailer shows, the creatures in question might be more prehistoric than extra-terrestrial.