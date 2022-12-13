The Explosive Ending Of No Time To Die Came From The Mind Of Phoebe Waller-Bridge

During a recent interview with The Times, Daniel Craig dove into his time as James Bond, and exactly what led to his iconic character's death in "No Time to Die." Craig has previously gone on record saying that he had been pushing for his iteration of Bond to die since the release of "Casino Royale," which was a wish he eventually got to see realized. However, when it came to the construction of that ending, Craig laid the credit at the feet of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge was brought in late into development to touch up the script, according to The Guardian, but it turns out she had a lot of involvement in ensuring that Bond's death made sense.

"Real tragedy is when you have absolutely no choice," Craig said about the ending and what he wanted from it with Waller-Bridge's contributions. "We had to find a way to make his death no choice. It was the happiest Bond had ever been because he'd found exactly what he was looking for. Like everyone on Earth, he was just looking for love."

Obviously, Craig's reasoning here is sound. Killing off a character like Bond, who has been shown to be near-invincible in pretty much all of his previous entries, is not such an easy feat. It's clear that he wanted to bring in the acclaimed "Fleabag" creator and star to make sure that they pulled it off while staying true to the character himself. And judging by the mostly warm reception to "No Time to Die," it appears as if they did just that.