The Devastating Death Of Twin Peaks Composer Angelo Badalamenti

On December 11, 2022, the entertainment world lost one of its great musical minds. As revealed by outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter the following day, composer Angelo Badalamenti died at the age of 85. His death came as a result of natural causes, as confirmed to THR by his niece, Frances Badalamenti. She also noted that he was surrounded by close family at the time of his passing. The Grammy Award-winning musical artist leaves behind a remarkable body of work, having collaborated with some of the best in the fields of filmmaking and music alike.

Whether you realized it or not, if you're a fan of the works of director David Lynch, you're well-acquainted with Badalamenti's musical stylings. The two joined forces for the first time in 1986 over the feature "Blue Velvet," which paved the way for them to reunite on the likes of "Twin Peaks," "The Straight Story," "Mulholland Drive," and more cinematic favorites. All the while, he found time to experiment with his sound and turn out stellar efforts with such artists as former Beatles member Paul McCartney and the late Dolores O'Riordan, who led the rock band the Cranberries.

Angelo Badalamenti enjoyed a long and influential career in music and Hollywood. To celebrate his life and contributions to pop culture, let's take a brief look back at some highlights of his professional journey.