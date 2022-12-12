Scarlett Johansson Didn't Get A Role In Jumanji But Still Liked The Film

Speaking to Howard Stern on "The Howard Stern Show," Scarlett Johansson reflected on missed opportunities throughout her career. When Stern brought up "Jumanji," the actor reflected on how she felt after missing out on the role of Judy Shepherd, which went to Kirsten Dunst. While some actors would be hesitant to see a movie they missed out on, that wasn't the case for Johansson. In fact, she went to see it as a kid and enjoyed the movie. When asked if missing out on the role angered her at the time, she revealed that she wasn't nearly as mad as she should have been. "No, I wasn't bitter about it enough then," Johansson said. "Now I'm bitter about it."

Johansson then joked with Stern that she became bitter shortly after losing out on "Jumanji." She never went to see "The Parent Trap" after missing out on that role, jokingly saying it would've been too hard for her to see it. She also didn't get a part in "Les Misérables," which saw Anne Hathaway win an Academy Award. While she doesn't think it affected the outcome, Johansson told Stern that she did have laryngitis during her audition. However, like most in the industry, the actor understands that if she didn't get the role, she probably wasn't right for it. While Johansson hasn't won an Academy Award, she received two nominations in 2019 for "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit."