Live-Action My Hero Academia Movie Has Found A Streaming Home

To be a superhero is something that many people fantasize about. Who wouldn't want to be able to take to the skies, utilize fantastic cosmic powers, and flex incredible strength in ways that protect the innocent and give the world a sense of justice? Although most of the time superheroes are a cut above the rest, the world of "My Hero Academia" flips this script on its head by making most people capable of some kind of power.

Called "quirks," over 80% of the world has some kind of unique or special ability in this universe. This makes being a superhero (or supervillain) a fairly lucrative enterprise, though the remaining 20% of the population has got to feel a little left out. Based on the manga by Kohei Horikoshi, "My Hero Academia" predominately follows Deku, a young and idealistic youth that yearns to be the world's greatest superhero, though he is originally assumed to be born without a quirk — quite the predicament for somebody who wants to protect and serve. With an entire collection of manga spin-offs, movies, and an animated show that is currently in Season 6, there will also soon be a live-action iteration on the horizon. And now we know which streamer will host the project when it releases.