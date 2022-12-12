Kit Harington's Update On Jon Snow's Status After Game Of Thrones Is Super Suspicious
Kit Harington has given "Game of Thrones" fans an update on his iconic character Jon Snow, stating the former King in the North is "not okay" following the events of the series finale. Based on author George R.R. Martin's "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy novels, "Game Of Thrones" aired from April 2011 to May 2019. Despite garnering incredible success and becoming a pop culture staple, the final season of "Thrones" was widely panned by fans and critics, with many slamming Season 8 for its rushed pace and illogical storytelling.
Harington portrayed Jon Snow, the supposed bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), for the duration of the HBO series. In Season 6, fans discovered that Jon was actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and, by proxy, a viable candidate for the Iron Throne of Westeros. This puts him in conflict with his aunt-slash-lover, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), with Jon killing Daenerys in the series finale "The Iron Throne" after the Mother of Dragons torched King's Landing.
Rumors of a sequel series starring Jon Snow were first announced by The Hollywood Reporter. George R.R. Martin later confirmed the news on his blog, though Harington has been vague so far regarding the details.
Kit Harington reckons Jon Snow got off lightly for killing Daenerys
The Jon Snow actor attended the official Game Of Thrones Convention in Los Angeles (via Entertainment Weekly) on December 11th, 2022. During Harington's Q&A panel, he opened up to fans about Jon's headspace following the finale of "Game Of Thrones," which saw the character exiled to the Wall for killing Daenerys. According to Harington, this is arguably a fate worse than death for Jon, who was prepared to die for his crime.
"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly," the actor stated before further explaining, "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse." For Jon, this means returning to a place from his past, where he lost his wildling lover, Ygritte (Rose Leslie), and hung his young ward Olly (Breneck O'Connor), all while shouldering the weight of Daenerys' murder.
Harington also spoke with fans about how expensive it was to film scenes with Jon's direwolf, Ghost, for "Game of Thrones," claiming cost as the reason behind Ghost's limited screen time.
Jon Snow's journey throughout Game of Thrones
Fans first meet Jon Snow in Season 1 of "Game of Thrones." Believing himself to be Ned Stark's bastard, Jon leaves Winterfell to travel to the Wall to join the Night's Watch. Despite a difficult adjustment, Jon eventually warms to the Night's Watch life, befriending several of his Castle Black brothers, including Samwell Tarly (Charles Bradley).
Season 3 sees Jon infiltrate Mance Rayder's (Ciáran Hindes) army of free folk and fall in love with Ygritte. Jon later betrays the wildings to return to the Night's Watch, leading to a battle at Castle Black during Season 4, where Ygritte dies in his arms. After, Jon becomes the Lord Commander and attempts to forge an alliance with the wildings, resulting in several members of the Watch turning their knives on him in Season 5's "Mother's Mercy." Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) resurrects Jon during Season 6, and Jon reunites with Sansa (Sophie Turner) before taking out Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) in "The Battle of Bastards," reclaiming Winterfell for House Stark.
Jon's rise to power continues when he is chosen as King in the North. Season 7 sees him fall in love with Daenerys, only to discover she is his aunt during Season 8. Despite fighting the Night King together on dragonback, Jon eventually kills Daenerys after she burns King's Landing and is banished to the Wall for his crime.
Jon Snow will return
Little is known currently about the Jon Snow sequel series, though its existence has been confirmed by George R.R. Martin, who revealed a sequel series titled "SNOW" is currently in development. HBO released a YouTube reel documenting Jon's journey days before Harington's appearance at Game Of Thrones Con. Harington has remained elusive with details, though his Q&A panel hints at Jon's status following the series finale.
Jon was last seen traveling beyond the Wall with the wildlings, including Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), as well as his direwolf, Ghost. Harington's comments confirm that the death of Daenerys continues to haunt him, a prevalent theme that will likely be explored throughout the character's titular sequel series.
"Game Of Thrones" and its prequel series, "House of the Dragon," are currently available to stream on HBO and HBO Max, as well as on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.