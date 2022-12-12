Kit Harington's Update On Jon Snow's Status After Game Of Thrones Is Super Suspicious

Kit Harington has given "Game of Thrones" fans an update on his iconic character Jon Snow, stating the former King in the North is "not okay" following the events of the series finale. Based on author George R.R. Martin's "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy novels, "Game Of Thrones" aired from April 2011 to May 2019. Despite garnering incredible success and becoming a pop culture staple, the final season of "Thrones" was widely panned by fans and critics, with many slamming Season 8 for its rushed pace and illogical storytelling.

Harington portrayed Jon Snow, the supposed bastard son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), for the duration of the HBO series. In Season 6, fans discovered that Jon was actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and, by proxy, a viable candidate for the Iron Throne of Westeros. This puts him in conflict with his aunt-slash-lover, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), with Jon killing Daenerys in the series finale "The Iron Throne" after the Mother of Dragons torched King's Landing.

Rumors of a sequel series starring Jon Snow were first announced by The Hollywood Reporter. George R.R. Martin later confirmed the news on his blog, though Harington has been vague so far regarding the details.