Looper Asks: What's Your Favorite Law & Order Cameo? - Exclusive Survey

"Law & Order" continues to dominate the airwaves. One of the most prominent pop culture fixtures of all time, the franchise boasts fans from across the world who tune in weekly to see the highs and lows of the justice system. And with 22 seasons under its belt over 30 years, the NBC procedural shows no signs of stopping. Created by Dick Wolf, "Law & Order" has taken on a life of its own, becoming its own behemoth franchise featuring spin-offs like "Special Victims Unit," "Organized Crime," and the now off-air "Criminal Intent."

Since "Law & Order's" humble beginnings in the '90s, the franchise has become a great outlet for rising stars to obtain early credits. Stars like Adam Driver, Sebastian Stan, and Sarah Paulson all received their big break by appearing in the franchise. On the opposite end, appearing on any "Law & Order" is practically a bucket-list item for well-recognized stars. Countless established actors, singers, and personalities have appeared in the various "Law & Order" shows over the years, becoming a small part of one of the world's biggest franchises.

With so many celebrity appearances, Looper was curious to know which "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" cameo fans love the most.