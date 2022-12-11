The Devastating Death Of Georgia Holt

Singer, actress, and model Georgia Holt has died. Best known as the mother of singer and actress Cher, Holt was 96 at the time of her death. The pop sensation took to Twitter to confirm her mother's passing, saying, "Mom is gone😔." Details surrounding Holt's death are unknown.

Cher tweeted in September that her mother had been hospitalized, saying "Mom's Been Sick Off & On.She Just Got Out Of Hosp.She Had Pneumonia.She's Getting Better." The following day, the "Believe" singer revealed that her mother was getting better, saying that "Home is the Best Medicine For Her." Cher previously told People that she would go to great lengths to stay as safe as possible during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect her mother. "I get tested [for COVID] all the time," the singer said in 2020, adding that she has to be "very careful" with her mother. The singer has previously expressed concerns about her mother's health. .

While Holt is mostly well-known for her relationship with her daughter, the Arkansas-born creative led her own unique life. Following the success of Cher's musical career, Holt was catapulted to stardom, becoming an integral part of the singer's image.