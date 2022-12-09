The Devastating Death Of Parks And Recreation Star Helen Slayton-Hughes

Helen Slayton-Hughes has died at the age of 92. Slayton-Hughes is perhaps best known for playing Ethel Beavers, Pawnee's most ornery bureaucrat, on NBC's "Parks and Recreation."

Slayton-Hughes' family relayed the news on Facebook on December 8. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen," the post reads, "Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one. With love: The Hughes family." The family also shared a video memorializing Slayton-Hughes, featuring a cheeky quote from the star herself: "I love doing drama but I'm always hired to do comedy."

The memorial video features photos of Slayton-Hughes in character as Ethel Beavers. Beavers worked as the court stenographer in Pawnee, though her duties seemed to extend beyond the parameters of the courtroom — whether it was chaperoning government workers around city hall or eulogizing the late mayor, her lover Walter Gunderson (Bill Murray). She also serves as April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy's (Chris Pratt) unofficial grandma. Slayton-Hughes only appeared in 11 episodes of "Parks and Recreation," but her dry, deeply funny performance made Ethel Beavers one of Pawnee's stand-out characters.