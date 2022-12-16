Why The Family Guy Creators Wanted To Get Carrie Fisher On The Show

Over its 21-season run, "Family Guy" has amassed numerous celebrity guests while following a no-holds-barred approach to comedy. Many Hollywood A-listers have lent their talents to the series, including Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., and Betty White, but few have had as prominent of a role as the great Carrie Fisher.

Fisher joined the show in 2005 in the recurring role of Peter Griffin's boss at Pawtucket Brewery, Angela. She appeared in over 20 episodes, becoming a staple piece of any scene set at Peter's job and one of the few recurring celebrity guests. Following Fisher's death in 2016, her "Family Guy" character lived on, as the actress had prerecorded lines for two more appearances.

In 2018, "Family Guy" paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, hosting a funeral for Angela that symbolized creator Seth McFarlane's love and admiration for Fisher. "She had grace, courage, and an unmatched zest for life," McFarlane's character Peter said at the funeral. "She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus and tiny droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess."

After her death, "Family Guy" producer Steve Callaghan reflected on getting Fisher a role in the series.