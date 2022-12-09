What Has Dacre Montgomery Been Doing Since Leaving Stranger Things?

In 2019, Dacre Montgomery was cast in the role of Nick Danielson in the romantic comedy movie "The Broken Hearts Gallery," which would be released in theaters in June 2020. When asked by Popsugar what drew him to the film, the actor replied, "I wanted to take a big 180 coming off of 'Stranger Things' character-wise, and I think, ultimately, to push myself in a comedic capacity. I wasn't familiar with working with so many comedians and there's a lot of improvisations that kept me on my toes." He then added that the character allowed him to push himself in a new direction.

In addition to acting, Montgomery is also a poet, with his poems appearing on his poetry podcast, "DKMH."

Also in 2020, he was cast in the role of television producer and director Steven Binder in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis." Aussie director Luhrmann took to his Twitter account to proclaim working with Montgomery "one of the great joys" of making the movie.

October 2022 was a busy month for the actor when it came to casting news. He was announced as part of the cast of Dan Kay's drama "Spider & Jessie," as well as one of the leads in the horror film "Went Up the Hill," in which the actor and poet will co-star with Vicky Krieps. Although he has left Hawkins behind for good, Dacre Montgomery's profile is steadily on the rise.