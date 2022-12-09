A Background Puppet Was Almost The Main Villain In Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Sometimes directors, even the most revered ones, have to make the tough calls that can send a curveball into whatever project their working on. In the case of Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," however, a curveball can be big enough to wreck a significant chunk of the production, given the nature of the animation used for it. The latest adaptation of Carlo Collodi's classic story is a joint effort from both del Toro and first-time feature film director Mark Gustafson and uses incredible stop-motion artistry to bring the story to life. But when minute-long one shots can take up to three months to shoot, what happens when the brains behind "Pan's Labyrinth" and Oscar-winning "The Shape of Water" (via IMDb) decides to do away with the film's main villain and replace him with another? That wouldn't be as much of an issue had they not already made one.

Given del Toro's effortlessly warm nature he always manages to present, it's probably hard to say no anyway. Thankfully, the crew behind his latest film found a way to meet his demands and bring in a new meanie to replace the old one. Even more impressive, though, is that they found a space for the antagonist's understudy elsewhere in the story, even if he's a particularly larger-than-life character.